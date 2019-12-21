Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Fontaine Thompson. View Sign Obituary

THOMPSON, Robert Fontaine 1930 - 2019 Bob (Bob with one "0") passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, December 10, 2019. Born in Vancouver, BC April 27, 1930 to Pearl Alberta and James Thompson, Bob was the eldest of 3 children. He was brother to Joan and Charles both who predeceased him. He is survived by his loving wife Mary, his two sons Ron (Nicolea) and David (Roberta), his adopted daughter Corinne, and grandchildren Rob, Luke, Anya, Gina and Jessica. Bob was known for his abundant humour, kindness and tolerance. He was a loving husband, proud father, kind to all and a loyal employee during his working years. Bob was a very talented and gifted musician, recording and playing venues from Vancouver to Los Angeles in his younger years. His love of music was infectious and embraced him to the very end; grandson Luke is now carrying on with the musical notes. Bob always drew great strength and courage from grandson Rob who went though two heart transplants. Bob was a long time driver for B.C. Transit and there too was loved by all. He retired at 65 but continued to participate with the transit group for the last 25 years. Bob loved to camp, especially with his family. They camped in all sorts of camping rigs from when the kids were very small right up until his health made it no longer possible. He loved to travel and they covered a huge part of the globe. With the children, by themselves and again with the children and now grandchildren. The memories they created are priceless and never to be forgotten. The family can't say enough "thank you's" to Bob's team of health care professionals who contributed so greatly to his long life and well being. The Renal unit at RJH where he was embraced as a family, including every nurse, housekeeper, dietitian and social worker who treated him with respect, humour and love. The most very special thank you to Dr. Hargrove who for 15 years provided Bob with incredible renal care, friendship and support. His cardiologist, Dr. Leather who always shared a joke with his 'cowboy' patient. Monica his social worker, her infectious smile and caring guidance though the bumps. Jayne his dietitian who never reprimanded him if he 'slipped off the wagon'. Mike and Ann at Rexall drugs, always caring and quickly providing the needed Rx. Forever grateful for Dr. Michael Miles our family doctor for over 20 years. Never hurried, always listened and advised the best choice for Bob and all of us. Sorry doctor but this time it is Bob's turn to "take the day off". Debbie his receptionist, your laughter was a tonic to Bob at each visit and he delighted in instigating you so he could hear more each time he was with you. His Luther Court day program team, Carolyne, Vivian, Chaplin Ed and many more. Bob would sit nearly an hour waiting for his ride so he could get to you as early as possible. Thank you to the HandyDart Staff. Each and every driver and dispatcher who always made sure Bob got to his destination on time and safely. You are incredibly dedicated and special people. There are many more people who contributed to Bob's joy of life - you know who you are. The moment you died my heart was torn in two One side torn with heart ache, the other died with you I lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep. To take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek Remembering you is easy I do it every day But missing you is heartache that never goes away I hold you tight in my heart and there you will remain Until the joyous day arrives when we meet again At Bob's request there will be a memorial gathering at a date yet to be determined. Bob's faith and love in his Lord and Saviour was always present, always setting a Christian example every single day. He gave generously of himself to Children's Hospital, SPCA, BC Renal and the BC Cancer Agency. Please honour him by following his example in doing the same. Arrangements by C.A.R.E funeral services. Please visit their web site with condolences





