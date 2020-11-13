FORSBERG, Robert Henry P. Eng. February 24, 1925 - October 20, 2020 With deep sadness we announce the passing of Robert Henry (Bob) Forsberg; beloved husband of Leona Forsberg (Berg) and loving father to Joan and Lynne. Bob was born in Yahk, BC to Swedish immigrants Werner and Ebba Forsberg. Bob and his parents moved to Canal Flats, another small town in south eastern BC, where Bob grew up. There was no high school in Canal Flats so Bob attended high school in Vancouver, BC. After high school, Bob joined the RCAF in 1943 and served as a Leading Aircraftman (LAC) at several bases in Canada during the last years of WWII. After leaving the Air Force in 1946, Bob returned to Vancouver and earned a degree in Forest Engineering from the University of BC. Bob began working for the Government of BC Forest Service Engineering Division in the spring of 1954. Bob and Leona were married in October 1954 and for the first 7 years of their marriage, they spent the springs and summers in a trailer at various camps in the BC interior where Bob worked as part of a survey crew planning placement of logging roads. Bob was an only child, but married into a large family and became a much-loved son-in-law, brother-in-law, and uncle. Leona's siblings and their children have fond memories of visiting them at the camps in the summers. In 1961, Bob was transferred to the bridge design section at the BCFS Engineering Division headquarters in Victoria, where he worked until his retirement in 1986. Bob was a man of many talents: he was a skilled woodworker, building lovely pieces of furniture, several sundecks, even a wooden sailboat which he learned to sail. He also produced some beautiful carvings of wildlife that he saw while growing up in the interior. He was always busy around the house and yard, and after work he could usually be found tinkering at his workbench. He could fix anything; he did all his own household improvements and repairs. Bob had many hobbies over the years, including photography, sailing, and cycling. Family and friends have fond memories of day trips to Sidney Spit on his 26-foot sailboat. He enjoyed researching his hobbies, even learning how to navigate using a sextant and how to edit movies. After retirement, Bob enjoyed many weekend rides and several long distance trips with the Cross Canada Cycle Tour Society. He and Leona took trips by car to the BC interior and California with her cousins. For their 40th anniversary, they traveled to Sweden to visit some of Bob's cousins and their children. Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease at the age of 80 and the disease eventually impacted his memory as well as his mobility. Bob spent the last five years at Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead. Throughout his illness, he retained his sweet nature and beautiful smile. Bob was a man of admirable character: he was kind, gentle, patient, and generous; devoted to his family and always happy to help others. Bob was pre-deceased by his daughter Lynne Forsberg, nephews Jamie and Gord, brother-in-law Hugh, and sister-in-law Gunhild. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Leona, daughter Joan, son-in-law Chris, brothers-in-law Ray and Jack (Wanda) and sisters-in-law Pauline and Eleanor and their families, as well as relatives in Sweden, Alberta, and the US. The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the staff at Broadmead Lodge for their devoted and compassionate care of Bob over the last 5 years, with special thanks to Michael for facilitating phone and Skype visits with Bob when in-person visits weren't possible due to COVID-19. The family is also grateful for the kindness of neighbours and friends. In accordance with Bob's wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson Society BC or charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca