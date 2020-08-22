1/1
Robert Frederick Irwin
IRWIN, Robert Frederick August 29, 1935 - August 16, 2020 Robert Frederick Irwin passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his brother Alan (Roberta). He leaves behind his wife Brenda, of 55 years, daughters Deborah Irwin and Robin Lam (Terrance), grandchildren Nathan and Gavin Warr, Tristan Lam, sister Patricia Grainger, in-laws Bill (Ann) Rogers, Bill (Maureen) Thomson and many beloved nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Winnipeg, he joined the Royal Canadian Navy at 18 and served proudly for 25 years retiring as a Petty Officer First Class. He worked at the T. Eaton Company Ltd. as a Stationary Engineer for 16 years and retired in 1996. In his younger days he enjoyed curling and played in a dart league. After retiring, he volunteered for 20 years at the Howard English Hatchery at Goldstream Park. He loved seeing the world on Land and Sea and enjoyed many wonderful cruises, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, computer games and golf. Family was everything to him. He was very proud of his daughters and grandchildren and loved them dearly. He will be sorely missed by all of his family. Thanks to Dr. George Sayad, Oncologists Dr. Attwell and Dr. Pai for their thoughtful care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation, 2410 Lee Avenue, Victoria BC, V8R 6V5. A family celebration will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
