Service Information Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Wardroom 1586 Esquimalt Road Victoria , BC Obituary

FURRY, Lt (N) Robert (Bob) CD, RCN Ret'd Bob died peacefully on November 9, 2019, after a fierce battle with cancer. He passed at his home with his family and his loyal dog, Chase, by his side. Bob was born on September 7, 1960, in Edmonton, Alberta, and joined the navy in 1978. Bob and Jennifer met in Victoria and were married at Saxe Point Park in 1981, which was the start of an adventurous life together - they stopped counting after 13 cross-country moves. After 9 years in uniform, Bob entered the University Training program (UTPM), completing his degree and accepting a commission. He maintained lifelong friendships from this program. Bob was in the navy for 29 years serving on nine ships including HMC Ships Restigouche, Saskatchewan, St. John's, Regina and Calgary. He stepped out of the uniform and immediately commenced work with MARPAC HQ. After Bob retired from the navy, Jennifer was finally able to convince Bob to take his first cruise to get his sea time in. They were booked on their 23rd cruise in 2020. Bob was a consummate professional and dedicated service member. Known for his colourful attire, Bob could jury-rig anything, was a musician with a beautiful singing voice, an adventurer, and an avid arm-chair quarterback. Bob loved his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Winnona Furry. He is survived by his wife Jennifer, their children Karlee (Halim) Kochan and Mark (Jana) Furry; brothers Matthew (Lisa) Furry, Scott (Suszanne) Furry; brothers-in-law Trevor (Rose) Locke, Gregory (Anne) Locke; and many supportive aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews in Edmonton, Hamilton and Spain. He will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wardroom, 1586 Esquimalt Road, Victoria, on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:30 am. The family wish to thank his GP, Dr. Azaria Marthyman and cancer specialist Dr. David Fenton and all those involved with hospice care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to the BC Cancer Agency, 2410 Lee Avenue, Victoria, BC, V8R 6V5 or Help Fill a Dream, www.helpfilladream.com and hit the Donations button. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019

