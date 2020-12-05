1/1
Robert G. FIDDICK
May 20, 1939 - November 24, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in New Westminster, BC, as a young boy moved to Sidney. His strong work ethic was very important to him. He had a brief tenure with the military. His work life started with Shepherds Diary, Westcraft, Pacific Commuter, ConMac, Beacon Taxi, Laidlaw. He worked part-time into his 80th year at The Travelodge - where all loved him. Bob enjoyed sharing with daughter Melanie, their love for airplanes, war history, the Indy 500, Kentucky Derby and bagpipes. His legacy will live in the hearts of his daughters, Melanie and Lisa (Luckey) 4 grandchildren, Charlette (Tyler), Keegan, Keisha (Jonathan), Chaydyn, Great-Grandson Hunter . And may we know, no more sorrow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved