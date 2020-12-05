Born in New Westminster, BC, as a young boy moved to Sidney. His strong work ethic was very important to him. He had a brief tenure with the military. His work life started with Shepherds Diary, Westcraft, Pacific Commuter, ConMac, Beacon Taxi, Laidlaw. He worked part-time into his 80th year at The Travelodge - where all loved him. Bob enjoyed sharing with daughter Melanie, their love for airplanes, war history, the Indy 500, Kentucky Derby and bagpipes. His legacy will live in the hearts of his daughters, Melanie and Lisa (Luckey) 4 grandchildren, Charlette (Tyler), Keegan, Keisha (Jonathan), Chaydyn, Great-Grandson Hunter . And may we know, no more sorrow.



