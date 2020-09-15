1/1
Robert G. Herron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERRON, Robert G. June 12, 1933 to September 9, 2020 Robert George Herron passed away September 9, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Survived by his best friend and loving wife, Ini M. Herron; his daughter Roberta (Richard) Wood, Tillsonburg, ON; son George (Brenda), Ingersoll, ON; granddaughter Jacqueline Wood, (Sam Claveau) Stratford, ON; grandson Christopher (Linda) Wood, Toronto, ON; grandson Rob Herron, Welland, ON; granddaughter Katie Herron, Ottawa, ON; and his special and adored little great-granddaughters Caleigh Wood, Toronto, ON and Emilia Wood-Claveau, Stratford, ON. Also survived by the mother of his children, Pauline Herron, and Ini's family - Larry Renaud, Sarnia, ON; Mia (Dale) Delorme, Camlachie, ON; Vicki Tichbourne, Owen Sound, ON; Martina (Bob) Goldsmith, Guelph, ON; and Jo-Ann (Ross) Young, Toronto, ON. Remembered also by his niece Connie Quesnel and nephew TJ. Quesnel and their families. Bob was predeceased by his mother Hazel Herron, father George Herron, sister Evelyn Quesnel (1996), brother-in-law Yvon Quesnel (2014) and sister-in-law Nicky Renaud (2018). Bob began his working career at the young age of 16, working his way to the position of president at Tillsonburg Pipe and Supply, Tillsonburg, ON. In 1984, he left the company to open his own manufacturing firm, Chase Manufacturing Inc., in Calgary, AB. The company was sold in 1998 and Bob and Ini retired to Victoria B.C. In 1987, he formed another company with partners Drillwell Supply Ltd., for the water well industry. That company was sold in 2007. Retirement gave him the opportunity to travel for pleasure. Bob and Ini travelled to almost every corner of the world, making new friends along the way. He enjoyed filling his days with a daily swim, walking our dog Kari (predeceased Bob), woodworking projects, reading and spending time with family and friends. Special thanks extended to Dr. Frank Egan for his wonderful care for more than 20 years, and to special friends Michael and Jennifer Darby who helped both Bob and Ini over the years. Cremation; Due to CoVid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in London, Ontario - interment of ashes at Woodland Cemetery, London, Ontario. In lieu of flowers - donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Canadian Diabetes Association of the BCSPCA, Victoria BC. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria
1803 QUADRA ST
Victoria, BC V8T 4B8
(250) 388-5155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved