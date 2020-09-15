HERRON, Robert G. June 12, 1933 to September 9, 2020 Robert George Herron passed away September 9, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Survived by his best friend and loving wife, Ini M. Herron; his daughter Roberta (Richard) Wood, Tillsonburg, ON; son George (Brenda), Ingersoll, ON; granddaughter Jacqueline Wood, (Sam Claveau) Stratford, ON; grandson Christopher (Linda) Wood, Toronto, ON; grandson Rob Herron, Welland, ON; granddaughter Katie Herron, Ottawa, ON; and his special and adored little great-granddaughters Caleigh Wood, Toronto, ON and Emilia Wood-Claveau, Stratford, ON. Also survived by the mother of his children, Pauline Herron, and Ini's family - Larry Renaud, Sarnia, ON; Mia (Dale) Delorme, Camlachie, ON; Vicki Tichbourne, Owen Sound, ON; Martina (Bob) Goldsmith, Guelph, ON; and Jo-Ann (Ross) Young, Toronto, ON. Remembered also by his niece Connie Quesnel and nephew TJ. Quesnel and their families. Bob was predeceased by his mother Hazel Herron, father George Herron, sister Evelyn Quesnel (1996), brother-in-law Yvon Quesnel (2014) and sister-in-law Nicky Renaud (2018). Bob began his working career at the young age of 16, working his way to the position of president at Tillsonburg Pipe and Supply, Tillsonburg, ON. In 1984, he left the company to open his own manufacturing firm, Chase Manufacturing Inc., in Calgary, AB. The company was sold in 1998 and Bob and Ini retired to Victoria B.C. In 1987, he formed another company with partners Drillwell Supply Ltd., for the water well industry. That company was sold in 2007. Retirement gave him the opportunity to travel for pleasure. Bob and Ini travelled to almost every corner of the world, making new friends along the way. He enjoyed filling his days with a daily swim, walking our dog Kari (predeceased Bob), woodworking projects, reading and spending time with family and friends. Special thanks extended to Dr. Frank Egan for his wonderful care for more than 20 years, and to special friends Michael and Jennifer Darby who helped both Bob and Ini over the years. Cremation; Due to CoVid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in London, Ontario - interment of ashes at Woodland Cemetery, London, Ontario. In lieu of flowers - donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Canadian Diabetes Association of the BCSPCA, Victoria BC. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca