JONES, Robert George July 20, 1936 - January 3, 2020 Bob (aka Whitey) was a caring and loving husband, father, papa and grampa. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia Louise; children, Garry (Carol), Mike (Lori), Valerie (Colin), Diana (Jim); nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bob moved to Victoria from Winnipeg in 1953 where he met the love of his life, Patricia. Bob worked as a mechanic and retired from Cornell Motors. He loved all of his family with great passion and was so very proud of each one. Bob took interest in all of his family's activities. From coaching his son's hockey to cheering on the grandchildren, he was our number one fan. Bob was kind to everyone he met and lived his life with a full heart, an easy smile and a twinkle in his eye, even through the last few years of health issues. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered. There will be no service. Instead, please raise a glass and share a memory of Bob. Special thanks to Dr. Hoag, Dr. Hartford, Cindy Tox and all the wonderful staff at RJH and VGH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory can be made to the Victoria Cancer Society. Condolences may be made to Bob's family at







