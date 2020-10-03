1/
Robert George "Bob" Peaker
PEAKER, Robert "Bob" George It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bob on September 28th, 2020 in Victoria, BC. He is deeply missed by his wife of 54 years, Fran Peaker; his children, Steven (Mickey) and Keri; his grandchildren, Kaylee, Gage, Devin, Teanna and Cameron; his brother Ron; his sister Bev; his nieces and nephews, as well as his many friends and colleagues. Bob had a lengthy 35 year career with the BC Government. The family would like to thank the staff at the Salvation Army Sunset Lodge for their care and compassion to Bob during his stay. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory to the Salvation Army Sunset Lodge at 952 Arm Street, Victoria, BC V9A 4G7, would be greatly appreciated. Condolences and notes of remembrance may be offered at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y1B4
2506585244
