NICHOL, Robert Glen (Bob) Passed away peacefully June 28, 2020 at the age of 85. Bob was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on February 16, 1935 to Glen Fuller and Avis Aileen (Workman) Nichol. Predeceased by his sister Donna, brother Barrie and son Kevin. Bob is survived by his loving wife Mary (his Maisie Mac) of 64 years, brother Donald John (Liz), sister Deanna (Barry), sister-in-law Ellie (bp); his four children; Avis, Thomas, Roberta (Lloyd) and Donald (Brigitte), his six grandchildren; John, Mary (Aaron), Tara, Dana (Eliska), Gabrielle and Emily Rose and his six great-grandchildren; Hailey, Cesar, Sumiko, Lola, Nino and Mika. Papa, Bob, Nick will be dearly missed by many other relatives, friends, past employees and colleagues. Bob grew up on the prairies and moved to New Westminster on the West Coast where he joined the Royal Canadian Navy in 1954. In 1955 Bob served as a sonarman for the Submarine Service in Portsmouth, England and returned to Canada in 1965 where he specialized in marine electronics and rose to the rank of Master Corporal. After he retired from the Canadian Forces in 1974 Bob started his own electrical contracting business, Nichol Electric, which he successfully ran for over 30 years. Bob instilled in his children a love for the great outdoors, camping, fishing and hiking. While serving on the HMCS Yukon, Bob participated in the 1967 Centennial trek from BC to the Yukon. The next year he loaded the family into the Monarch and towed his Fiat along with Whiskey the cat and camping gear to head across Canada from Victoria to Halifax and back again the following year. Nick and Maisie often went "home" to Waterford, Ireland where he was much loved by all of Maisie's family. Bob was a man bigger than life who cherished all of his family and friends. Special thanks to the palliative care team at Saanich Peninsula Hospital and a very special thank you to Dr. Zahra Abhari. A private Celebration of Bob's Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory would be appreciated to the Canadian Wildlife Federation https://cwf-fcf.org/en/donate/
. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallbros.com.