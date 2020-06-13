It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Robert "Spike" Dalziel on May 29, 2020 at the age of 92. Spike will be greatly missed by Alice, his loving wife of 65 years, his 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Spike was born and grew up in Victoria BC. He attended St Michaels University school where he was an exceptional athlete. As a young man Spike worked in the family owned lumber mill, Dalziel Box Factory of Victoria. In 1952, he owned and operated the 'Highland Mary Fine Chocolates' shop in Nanaimo, where he met his wife, Alice. Spike and Alice moved from the Island to New Westminster in 1954, then to Coquitlam in 1957 where they built their family home and lived for the next 50 years. Spike worked for over thirty years as a Saw Filer in Lumber Mills in Surrey and Vancouver. After his retirement he and Alice moved to Langley's Walnut Grove. Spike was hardworking, a devoted father, a selfless, honest and caring person. In his retirement he was a volunteer and then President of the Coquitlam - Port Moody Kiwanis Club for many years. He was a member of the Vancouver Chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada for 21 years and enjoyed going to car shows with his 1948 Dodge Convertible Coupe, which his mother purchased new in 1948. This car continues to remain in the family. The family would like to express our heartfelt thank you to the staff at Chartwell Langley Gardens for the care they provided to Spike in his final years. Any desired donations can, with the families gratitude, be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation https://www.heartandstroke.ca/, Please select 'in-memory donation'.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.