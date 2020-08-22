1/
Robert Grant (Bob) Early
EARLY, Robert (Bob) Grant July 13, 1922 - August 14, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Bob's passing on August 14, 2020. Born on July 13, 1922 in Georgetown, Ontario and now reunited with his wife and best friend of over 80 years, Mary. Left to mourn are his sister Jane Mustard; his son Philip Early; daughter Cathy LeBlanc; daughter Margaret (Ian) Lawson, grandson Doug (Nicole), Charlotte and Fredrick, grandson James (Rachel); daughter Sue (Dan) Linnen, grandson Don (Amanda), Carolyne and Connor; grandson Rob (Jamie). Predeceased by his brother Don Early. Bob was a Major with Lorne Scots and during World War 11, he participated in the liberation of the Netherlands and he attended the 1945 signing of the Instrument of Surrender at Wageningen. He was a member of Cobble Hill Legion and he and Mom loved to travel in the States and Europe. He enjoyed singing, boating and fishing. He was a kind and giving man - he will be missed. Thank you for the compassion and exceptional care from the staff at VIHA's Home Support Services (Duncan) and from Dr. Neweduk and the staff at Birch Lodge in the Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead Care. Private family arrangements have been made. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead Care. www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/broadmead-care/?v2=true Online condolences may be made at www.hwwallacecbc.com



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
