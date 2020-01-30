PORTER, Robert Grant Bob died peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Victoria, BC with his wife Sheila at his side; they were married in 1970 in Victoria. Bob was born on January 6, 1943 in Vancouver, BC. He is survived by Sheila and their two sons, Christopher and Dorrian, and two daughters from his prior marriage, Kimberley and Susan. He has many grandchildren. A service to honor Bob's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 3 at The Church of Our Lord, 626 Blanshard Street, Victoria.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020