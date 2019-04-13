SMITH, Robert Grant (Bob) January 18, 1947 - November 16, 2018 It is with much sadness we announce that Bob, son, brother, father, uncle, husband, grandfather and friend to many, passed away suddenly in November 2018 from a heart attack while sailing aboard his boat, SV Pantera in the Sea of Cortez. Mexico was his adopted home and it was where he lived, sailed, and died doing what he loved. He is survived by his sister Norma (Lyle) Balderson, former spouse Vilma Smith (Cicuto), daughter Natalie Smith (Lyle Fairley), grandchildren Noah and Olivia, and nieces and nephews. On March 27th, 2019, Bob's ashes were returned to the Sea of Cortez as he would have wanted. Bob was a passionate animal lover and if you would like to make a donation in his name in lieu of flowers or cards, you help further his legacy.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019