Our great friend Bob left this earth on his own terms, as he lived his life. Bob was highly intelligent, creative, adventurous, passionate and spirited. He was musically talented, had a great love of music and had a wonderful voice. Bob also had an encyclopedic memory and a wonderful, quick wit. Bob loved nature and life itself, and lived in a way that few of us manage to do. He is at peace now and will forever be in the hearts of all that knew him. Bob was cremated and a private celebration of his life will be held in the future. Tributes can be posted on Earths Option web site. Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019

