DUECK, Robert Heinz August 19, 1971 - August 26, 2020 Robert Dueck, beloved husband of Naomi Dueck (nee Haight), passed away at home lovingly surrounded by family and friends in Cobble Hill on August 26, 2020. He was a loving father of daughter, Cadyn and son, Logan. He will also be lovingly remembered by wife, Naomi; parents, William and Hedy Dueck; brother, Victor (Kaitlyn); sisters: Rosie (Dave), Esther (Bob); many loved nephews and nieces; as well as by his parents-in-law, Margaret and Robert Haight and brother-in-law, Eric (Sandy). Robert was a devoted, loving husband and father and loved his family unconditionally. Robert enjoyed the outdoors which included his annual fishing trips with the boys, and camping trips with family. He spent many years playing baseball but especially had a passion for adventures on his motorcycle. Robert was quoted as saying, "You know dad, sometimes I just want to hop on my bike and just keep going". Robert took care of his community and had many careers in his lifetime: he framed houses with his dad, and for over 10 years served as a volunteer fire fighter in Mill Bay, a Paramedic for BC Ambulance, a BC Coastal Firefighter, a Correctional Officer at William Head and lastly, since 2005, was a valued Officer of the Canadian Border Services. Our sincere gratitude to Genoa Laser therapy, Dr. Masuda, Dr. Feng and all of those that worked tirelessly to give us more time together. In lieu of flowers donations in Robert's name may be made to the Honour House Society. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
