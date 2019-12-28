Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Howard Gibson Harman. View Sign Obituary

HARMAN, Robert Howard Gibson April 9, 1934 - December 21, 2019 Bob was born in Victoria and attended Monterey school, Shawnigan Lake School, Victoria College and U.B.C where he attained his law degree. He returned to Victoria and joined Harman, McKenzie and Murphy, a firm his father had started and where he practised for thirty years. Besides the usual activities of fishing, golfing, skiing and the occasional tennis game, Bob had two special interests: One was the 'Boys and Girl's Club of Greater Victoria'. He was a long time Director, twice serving as President. He was awarded the 'Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal' in 2012 for community service and was awarded the 'Victoria Lifetime Achievement Award' by Leadership Victoria in 2013. His second great interest was running his Golden Retrievers in retriever trials. He was a co-founder of the 'Vancouver Island Retriever Club' and spent many weekends either training, competing or judging across the country, always in the company of good friends. Throughout his life, Bob always had a dog at his side. He was thoughtful , conscientious, kind, and his generosity was inspiring. He is survived by Sara, his wife of sixty-two years, three children, Andrew, Elizabeth (Graeme) Easton and Malcolm, and grandchildren, Macallan Easton and Reece Harman. The family would like to thank the staff of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital (south wing) for their caring and gentle support of Bob. A gathering will be held to celebrate his life later on in the new year.





HARMAN, Robert Howard Gibson April 9, 1934 - December 21, 2019 Bob was born in Victoria and attended Monterey school, Shawnigan Lake School, Victoria College and U.B.C where he attained his law degree. He returned to Victoria and joined Harman, McKenzie and Murphy, a firm his father had started and where he practised for thirty years. Besides the usual activities of fishing, golfing, skiing and the occasional tennis game, Bob had two special interests: One was the 'Boys and Girl's Club of Greater Victoria'. He was a long time Director, twice serving as President. He was awarded the 'Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal' in 2012 for community service and was awarded the 'Victoria Lifetime Achievement Award' by Leadership Victoria in 2013. His second great interest was running his Golden Retrievers in retriever trials. He was a co-founder of the 'Vancouver Island Retriever Club' and spent many weekends either training, competing or judging across the country, always in the company of good friends. Throughout his life, Bob always had a dog at his side. He was thoughtful , conscientious, kind, and his generosity was inspiring. He is survived by Sara, his wife of sixty-two years, three children, Andrew, Elizabeth (Graeme) Easton and Malcolm, and grandchildren, Macallan Easton and Reece Harman. The family would like to thank the staff of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital (south wing) for their caring and gentle support of Bob. A gathering will be held to celebrate his life later on in the new year. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close