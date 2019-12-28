HARMAN, Robert Howard Gibson April 9, 1934 - December 21, 2019 Bob was born in Victoria and attended Monterey school, Shawnigan Lake School, Victoria College and U.B.C where he attained his law degree. He returned to Victoria and joined Harman, McKenzie and Murphy, a firm his father had started and where he practised for thirty years. Besides the usual activities of fishing, golfing, skiing and the occasional tennis game, Bob had two special interests: One was the 'Boys and Girl's Club of Greater Victoria'. He was a long time Director, twice serving as President. He was awarded the 'Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal' in 2012 for community service and was awarded the 'Victoria Lifetime Achievement Award' by Leadership Victoria in 2013. His second great interest was running his Golden Retrievers in retriever trials. He was a co-founder of the 'Vancouver Island Retriever Club' and spent many weekends either training, competing or judging across the country, always in the company of good friends. Throughout his life, Bob always had a dog at his side. He was thoughtful , conscientious, kind, and his generosity was inspiring. He is survived by Sara, his wife of sixty-two years, three children, Andrew, Elizabeth (Graeme) Easton and Malcolm, and grandchildren, Macallan Easton and Reece Harman. The family would like to thank the staff of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital (south wing) for their caring and gentle support of Bob. A gathering will be held to celebrate his life later on in the new year.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019