GAULD, Robert Hugh Robert was born in Vancouver, BC on July 25, 1944 and passed away comfortably in Victoria BC on July 22, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; sister, Norma; sons, Christopher and Craig; daughter, Pamela; and grandchildren, Julian and Alina. He was a loving and caring family man and will be sadly missed by all of us. Robert enjoyed a long and successful career in the retail business and management at The Bay, Eaton's and his own Buck or Two franchise before retiring. His passion for business and serving customers brought him pride and joy for four decades. A very special thank you goes to the staff at Douglas Care in Victoria for making Robert's final years as pleasant and comfortable as possible. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada alzheimer.ca Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019