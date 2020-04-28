Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Ian LeNoury. View Sign Obituary

LeNOURY, Robert Ian June 27, 1961 - April 16, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Robert Ian LeNoury on April 16, 2020. Rob leaves behind his beloved wife, Katrina (Lineen) and the light of his life, son Michael. He is survived by his parents, Ray and Barb LeNoury, his brother Rick (Dee) LeNoury and is predeceased by his sister Kim (Paul) Madsen. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Rob was born in Kano, Nigeria on June 27, 1961 but grew up in Victoria. He attended Saint Michael's University School where he developed many life-long friendships. Rob obtained his Biochemistry degree at the University of Victoria, his Recreation Facilities Management diploma at Langara College and his Mediation certificate from the Justice Institute. Rob met Katrina while at University and they were married on June 19, 1993. They lived in Campbell River and then Comox during which time Rob worked for 11 years as a Recreation Director at the Lakeview Youth Custody Center. In 2003, they moved to Vernon and shortly thereafter Rob began his 14-year career with North Okanagan Youth & Family Services Society. He used his own blend of humour, truth and life experiences to assist many of our vulnerable community members. Rob was passionate about all sports as a player, fan and father. Rob loved nothing more than to watch his son compete and would drive anywhere to watch. He loved socializing and genuinely cared about other's lives and opinions! Great friendships and many memories were created at Storey Creek GC, Comox GC, Rosters, Spallumcheen GC, hockey rinks and the 'Cul-de-Sac'. Rob loved a good debate but will more likely be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit. Rob will be missed by many…he was a true friend, loving husband and devoted father. A celebration worthy of Rob's life is being planned for a future date. You are invited to share a message, story or photo at:





LeNOURY, Robert Ian June 27, 1961 - April 16, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Robert Ian LeNoury on April 16, 2020. Rob leaves behind his beloved wife, Katrina (Lineen) and the light of his life, son Michael. He is survived by his parents, Ray and Barb LeNoury, his brother Rick (Dee) LeNoury and is predeceased by his sister Kim (Paul) Madsen. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Rob was born in Kano, Nigeria on June 27, 1961 but grew up in Victoria. He attended Saint Michael's University School where he developed many life-long friendships. Rob obtained his Biochemistry degree at the University of Victoria, his Recreation Facilities Management diploma at Langara College and his Mediation certificate from the Justice Institute. Rob met Katrina while at University and they were married on June 19, 1993. They lived in Campbell River and then Comox during which time Rob worked for 11 years as a Recreation Director at the Lakeview Youth Custody Center. In 2003, they moved to Vernon and shortly thereafter Rob began his 14-year career with North Okanagan Youth & Family Services Society. He used his own blend of humour, truth and life experiences to assist many of our vulnerable community members. Rob was passionate about all sports as a player, fan and father. Rob loved nothing more than to watch his son compete and would drive anywhere to watch. He loved socializing and genuinely cared about other's lives and opinions! Great friendships and many memories were created at Storey Creek GC, Comox GC, Rosters, Spallumcheen GC, hockey rinks and the 'Cul-de-Sac'. Rob loved a good debate but will more likely be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit. Rob will be missed by many…he was a true friend, loving husband and devoted father. A celebration worthy of Rob's life is being planned for a future date. You are invited to share a message, story or photo at: [email protected] Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close