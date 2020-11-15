On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Robert John Ramsay (74) passed peacefully at Alberni General Hospital after a courageous and mercifully brief battle with lung cancer. He left this world surrounded by family and dear friends Ross, Linda, and Ghirmay. He will be missed by his two sisters Margaret Jackson (Rob), Elizabeth Ballard (Curt), his nieces and nephews, his adopted family, the Berhane's, his foster son Joel Yukich, and his many close friends in the Alberni Valley and beyond.



As a school teacher, Rob was very gifted. He loved playing the piano, organizing musicals and was a positive influence on his many students for over 30 years.



Rob was also very mechanically inclined and as a young man spent his summers working on the Lady Rose as a deckhand and cook, living off the grid in Bamfield, and concocting makeshift water systems. He was always tinkering with equipment trying to understand how things worked. Rob loved art, the West Coast, traveling, and he especially loved Sproat Lake spending time with friends, exploring on his ATV, and gardening.



Rob was an active member of the Port Alberni Refugee Sponsorship Committee where he was central to the successful resettlement of two families in the Alberni Valley. One of the families, the Berhane's, bestowed upon him the honorary title of grandfather because of his incredible friendship and help over the course of their resettlement.



We would like to thank the staff at West Coast General Hospital who provided compassionate care for Rob.



Memorial donations may be made to West Coast General Hospital Foundation, 3949 Port



Alberni Highway, Port Alberni, BC, V9Y 4S1



A Celebration of Rob's life will be held later when Covid restrictions allow.



