It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Bob.
He leaves behind his wife, Helen of 67 years; son Pat Sears (Tracy); daughters Karen Robertson (Rick) and Diane McNeil; grandchildren Krista, David, Darin, Jennifer, Trevor and Tyler as well as great-grandchildren Kaiya, Jackson, Parker, Nathan, Lucas, Levi, Ashton, Jaelyn and Maverick. Predeceased by son-in-law Terry McNeil, Bob was the last of six children born to James and Daisy Sears
Born in Brownlee, Saskatchewan and relocating to Whitefox, Saskatchewan at the age of 2 Bob remained there until joining the military in 1946. Bob served in the Royal Canadian Navy until 1972. his military career started in Saskatoon, and throughout his 26 years of service, dad served on a number of Canadian Naval vessels as well as a posting in Churchill, Manitoba and a Peacekeeping Mission in Korea.
Upon leaving the military dad worked for BC Department of Highways (Williams Lake), BC Fish and Wildlife (Victoria) and Attorney General (Haney) until his retirement in 1987.
Over the years Bob was a member of the Rotary Club,Masons,Shriners,Royal Canadian Legion and the Chief and Petty Officers Association. He was also a member of Korean War Veterans Association and spent his latter years as the sick and visiting Chair working hard for other veterans and their family.
Dad was a avid sports fan and in his younger years played hockey, fastball, and curling. He was thrilled to watch his grandchildren participate in sports and often traveled with them to tournaments. Bob was inducted in to the BC Sports Hall of Fame for his association with the Victoria Bates Fastball Club as statistician.
We would like to thank The Lodge at Broadmead and staff for their outstanding compassion and care to dad and his family.
A service will be held at the Chief and Petty Officers Mess, 1575 Lyall St. Victoria, BC on October 20,2019 at 11:00am followed by a light lunch.
Published in The Times Colonist on Oct. 5, 2019