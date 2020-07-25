ARNOTT, Robert James February 12, 1938 - July 18, 2020 Bob passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ after lengthy declining health. He was a much-loved husband and father; survived by his devoted wife of nearly 62 years, Hilda, his children, Greg and Kerri (Ross) Brain. Born in St. Boniface, MB, he grew up in many towns and settled in Victoria as a teenager. He was proficient at playing and teaching the piano accordion. He was well known in the automotive field and later had a household painting business. Bob loved younger people and often reminisced of many happy times. Many thanks to Dr. Yip, VIHA nurses and caregivers and RJH staff for their compassionate care to Bob over the last years. A Private Graveside Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Qwanoes, Crofton, BC - www.qwanoes.ca/
or Central Baptist Church, Victoria, BC - www.centralbaptistchurch.ca/
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com