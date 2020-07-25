1/1
Robert James Arnott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARNOTT, Robert James February 12, 1938 - July 18, 2020 Bob passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ after lengthy declining health. He was a much-loved husband and father; survived by his devoted wife of nearly 62 years, Hilda, his children, Greg and Kerri (Ross) Brain. Born in St. Boniface, MB, he grew up in many towns and settled in Victoria as a teenager. He was proficient at playing and teaching the piano accordion. He was well known in the automotive field and later had a household painting business. Bob loved younger people and often reminisced of many happy times. Many thanks to Dr. Yip, VIHA nurses and caregivers and RJH staff for their compassionate care to Bob over the last years. A Private Graveside Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Qwanoes, Crofton, BC - www.qwanoes.ca/ or Central Baptist Church, Victoria, BC - www.centralbaptistchurch.ca/ Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved