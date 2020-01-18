GLENNIE, Robert James August 5, 1954 - December 28, 2019 Robbie, a gentle soul, passed away suddenly at his home in Langford of a heart attack. Robbie loved to create and fix things and work with his hands which stood him well with his job which he enjoyed for 33 years at Tower Fence. We would like to Thank Denis and the staff for their support over the years. He leaves to mourn his younger brother Alan Gellert and his two sisters Bev McIvor and Arlene Smith. We would like to thank the RCMP officers and the Coroner Darryl Colwell for their kindness and support. No Service by Request. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020