Born and raised in Victoria BC, Robert, “Bob” as his friends knew him, was husband to wife Judy, dad to sons Scott and Dale, father-in-law to Dallas and Alison, granddad to Ryan, Emily, Courtney and Carter, and friend to everyone who met him. Pre-deceased by his brother Ron, and parents Bea and Charles, Bob was an autobody technician by trade and a race car and golf lover by heart. Robert never met a car he couldn’t fix, a home improvement project he couldn’t tackle, or an early morning coffee chat with friends that he couldn’t pass up. Sitting around a campfire made him happy, watching his kids and grandkids play sports made him smile, and a good glass of red wine made him feel relaxed. We will miss your sage advice, common sense discussions, and your sense of humour. Never one to complain, Robert accepted life’s challenges and always maintained a positive outlook. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him – Rest well Dad, you’ve earned it.



Private cremation through First Memorial Services. Flowers are gratefully declined. Celebration of life to be held at a later date.



