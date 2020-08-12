EVANS, Robert John "Bob" April 9, 1930 - July 27, 2020 Dad slipped away peacefully, leaving behind his loved ones. Predeceased by his wife Patricia (nee Edmonds) of 64 years, parents Llewellyn and Margaret, brothers Llewellyn, Lester, and Arthur, and his grandson. He leaves behind son Jim (Kathy), daughters Catherine (Brian), Dianne (Dave), Linda, and Jen; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends. Born in Edmonton, AB, he lived his young life on the homestead. Moving with family to Victoria, attending Vic High for his teenage years. He later met Pat and married in 1953. Adventures with kids, camping and fishing, Great-Grandpa's place on "Shadow Brook" brought us joy, every long weekend. Bob apprenticed, and then worked as a carpenter for Dillabough and Luney - a 35 year stint. He built homes, many for himself, and family, including the Braefoot farm on Quadra Island where he fulfilled his desire to farm and enjoy animals. Carving decoys, singing in the choir, endless hours in the garden, and walking the dog - just a few of his many hobbies. Bob enjoyed collecting, specifically Roderick Haig Brown - a lifelong achievement. His collection contained "nearly every edition of every book, and article ever written" - C.R. museum's words - By RHB. Then generously donated it to the C.R. Museum - soon to be on display. To the staff, services, and residents of Evergreen Seniors - you all meant the world to him, and we will be forever grateful for the compassion and care you have given. We will miss him every day - the stories, the history... the champion of the underdog. In the words of Peggy Lee - "Is that all there is?... a favourite of his. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Hospice Society, or Campbell River Museum.







