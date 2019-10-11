Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert John Robertson. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 View Map Obituary

ROBERTSON, Robert John October 1, 1947 - April 10, 2019 Bob passed away suddenly from a heart attack while in his home in Puerto Escondido. Always yearning for the tropics, and finding the heat "good for his bones," he made Mexico his permanent home in 2012. Bob was born and raised a Victoria boy with roots that boasted a grandfather who helped lay the foundation for the Johnson St. Bridge. When he graduated from Mt. Douglas High School, Bob began his lifelong adventure with cars. His first job was with Budget Rent a Car followed by the Classic Car Museum. At one point or another during his 71 years, Bob bought, sold and owned over 115 cars. He could also build or fix most things and these skills endeared him to many in the Sidney yachting community where for many years he ran a boat maintenance and supply company. He also shared his father's talent as a salesman and spent many years working at Triangle RV. He loved the women in his life, from his mother to girlfriends and wives; he spoiled a lot of us right up to the end with flowers and chocolates on any and every occasion. We will remember Bob for his overwhelmingly upbeat personality and the twinkle in his eye. He may not have set the world on fire, but he didn't have to. He was a good man and that is quite good enough. Bob was predeceased by his brother, Terry; mother, Jacqueline and father, Walter. He is survived by his youngest brother, Bruce; nephews, Graham and Gerrit and by his dear friend, Evelyn. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC (Royal Oak). Condolences may be offered to the family at







