Robert Johnston

JOHNSTON, Robert September 10, 1956 - June 20, 2020 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing on June 20, 2020, of our treasured husband, dad, brother, cousin, uncle and friend to all and, above all, Defender of the Faith in Our Lord, Jesus Christ. His soil was fertile ground for the Word of God and has born much fruit. He is predeceased by both parents and a baby daughter, Ellie Marie in 1980. Rob was the fifth boy in five years born on September 30, 1956 to Pearl (McNeil) and Don Johnston in Sudbury, Ontario. He also has three younger sisters. Rob was the first of his siblings to become an (at first) somewhat reluctant dad at the grand old age of 21 - at 22 along with partner and future wife, Marie, he became a Christian which enabled him to assume responsibility as a husband and dad from which he never wavered. He and Marie had five children; David Robert, Ellie Marie, Paul Calvert, Maggie Mae and Irene Grace. Self-reliant from the age of 13, (he chose to live with his dad who was often absent), Rob survived on and loved for life the eggs (his one culinary specialty) he got from working on a chicken farm. These along with donations from many pals raided fridges - the chicks even brought steaks! Did we mention he was gorgeous? He was chief protector for brother Kevin and beat the toughest guy in school who had challenged him to a rumble with everyone watching. Our man was also a bit of a Kung Fu Fighter pre- Christian days as 2 hefty bouncers at the Old Forge discovered! He could also bat a ball right out of the ballpark. Rob was a hard- working honest man. At 18 he and brother Doug became loggers in Ucluelet. On one of their long drives to Victoria, Rob left Doug by the side of the road during an argument over chocolate bars - luckily Doug hitched a ride, met Rob further down island and they resumed the trip! While on a layoff Rob was able to take an E.I. sponsored course in welding at Camosun College where he excelled in the art form. Rob was a top notch, first class welder - his work was highly praised and much sought after- he was the guy if you wanted a perfect job. Rob worked for both Point Hope and Victoria Shipyards for many years. In recent years he worked for the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry. Never afraid to proclaim Gods word in the workplace, he earned the titles 'Religious Rob' and 'Reverend Rob'. Another of Rob's titles was 'King of Corn" due to his love of corny jokes and sayings - one of his favs was 'Life's a Biatch and then you marry one" Also this 1970's pearl of wisdom "Far Out, Too Heavy, Not Enough, Too Much - Man! He traveled (across Canada/U.S. with his foster parents The Myers), Hawaii, U.K., Ireland, France, Australia, Hong Kong, India and his favourite adventure, Israel with Marie in 2012. He rode horses bareback, worked in a profession he excelled at, mended a broken heart, led by example, and 'raised up his children in the way they should go." Our beloved Rob. As you enter your well-earned place in Heaven prepared for you by Our Lord Jesus Christ himself and you receive your many Crowns and hear your name read out aloud from The Book of Life - Well done O Good and Faithful Servant. For the record; Rob did not 'lose' his battle with cancer - when he died, the cancer died, so technically it was a tie!