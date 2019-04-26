Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Keith Bryden. View Sign Obituary

BRYDEN, Robert Keith Bob passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 in Victoria, BC, free at last from the chains of Parkinson's that had bound his life for so many years. Bob will be missed forever by his loving wife of 59 years, Jo-Anne; daughter, Colleen (Chris); son, Shawn (Melanie, Josh, Bella); many relatives (siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews), and countless friends. Born April 4, 1937 in Simcoe and raised in Dundas, Ontario, Bob grew up to be a wonderful, funny man of wide-ranging accomplishments, talents, and interests: graduate of Royal Roads and the Royal Military College (Kingston), navigator in the Air Force, graduate of the UBC School of Law, lawyer in Victoria, amateur astronomer, soccer coach, artist, boxing commissioner, wooden ship model builder, squash player, pool player, birdwatcher, cat friend, jive dancer, hiker, and more. Bob's family would like to thank the staff, nurses, and health care workers at Broadmead Lodge for the excellent care he received there. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm in the Naden Wardroom, CFB Esquimalt, 1586 Esquimalt Road. Condolences may be offered to the family at







BRYDEN, Robert Keith Bob passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 in Victoria, BC, free at last from the chains of Parkinson's that had bound his life for so many years. Bob will be missed forever by his loving wife of 59 years, Jo-Anne; daughter, Colleen (Chris); son, Shawn (Melanie, Josh, Bella); many relatives (siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews), and countless friends. Born April 4, 1937 in Simcoe and raised in Dundas, Ontario, Bob grew up to be a wonderful, funny man of wide-ranging accomplishments, talents, and interests: graduate of Royal Roads and the Royal Military College (Kingston), navigator in the Air Force, graduate of the UBC School of Law, lawyer in Victoria, amateur astronomer, soccer coach, artist, boxing commissioner, wooden ship model builder, squash player, pool player, birdwatcher, cat friend, jive dancer, hiker, and more. Bob's family would like to thank the staff, nurses, and health care workers at Broadmead Lodge for the excellent care he received there. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm in the Naden Wardroom, CFB Esquimalt, 1586 Esquimalt Road. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close