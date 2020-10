Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert passed away after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife Joan, his children Robert Jr., (Kim); Mary (John); Gary (Jennifer); Gregg (Dayna) and grandchildren: Megan, Lauren, Alexa, Benjamin and Ella.



A private internment was held at The Royal Oak Cemetery in Victoria on September 4th, 2020.



There will be a celebration of life for Robert in Winnipeg on a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store