HENNIGAR, Robert Kenzler December 11th, 1964 - June 28th, 2019 Born in Quesnel, BC to Kenzler and Janette Hennigar December 11th, 1964. He died of heart disease and diabetes. He leaves to mourn his twin daughters Alex and Mya Hennigar, Nanaimo; his mother Janette Hennigar, Victoria; brother Stewart (Leanne), nephews Raymond, Jaken and Harold; half brothers, Trever and George, half sister Tammy and families, Kelowna; Aunt Maryanna and Aunt Dianne and families, Quesnel; dear Aunt Ruth in Scotland; cousin Jimmy McManus, Scotland; cousin Ruth Cullinan, New Zealand; many nieces and nephews in Scotland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Robert was predeceased by his father Kenzler Hennigar. Robert was a gentle, quiet man of many talents. He was very private. He loved his years working on the goat farm with his father. He could fix anything, and did things his own way. He enjoyed his time with his special friends Rod and Kevin. He will be missed and always loved. May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back. The sun shine warm upon your face, The rains fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. May the Lord bless you and keep you, May the Lord cause his face to shine upon you and give you peace. Internment will be September 20th, 2019 at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive.





