While optimistically battling a recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, our dear brother (Margo and Dana, Lisa) and uncle (Ariana, Emma) unexpectedly died in his sleep of heart failure. Robert was an accomplished mathematician and author, dedicated math teacher and an avid supporter of live music who could regularly be found enjoying a show at Hermann’s Jazz Club. He was delighted to be an uncle and greatly admired his nieces. We are indebted to Wellspring.ca and www.seniorsservingseniors.bc.ca where your memorial donations would greatly benefit others. Thank you for your brotherly support and guidance over the years. Go in peace, dear brother.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 8 to May 10, 2020.