MILES, Robert Layton It is with profound sadness we announce that Bob passed unexpectedly but peacefully at home March 16, 2019. He was born in Nelson, BC to Martha May (Irwin) & Earl Layton Miles and grew up in Nelson. At age 18 he became a proud member of the RCMP and had an adventurous 22 year career with the Force. He continued in law enforcement as Chief Constable, District of Central Saanich for 20 years then he and Dolores became a successful real estate team. Bob served on Central Saanich Council, the Police Board and Brentwood Bay Rotary. Bob was devoted to his family and treasured family time on the Brentwood Bay waterfront as well as sailing the West Coast aboard the "Goddess of the Sea". He was kind, fair and well respected. A true gentleman, a life of service, and a life well lived. Predeceased by his beloved wife & soulmate Dolores (2013) and son Stephen (2015). Survived by son Michael (Almudana) & family. Also survived & lovingly remembered by sons Bradley and Patrick (Tammy); dearest granddaughters Iraina, Megan, Savannah and Sage; sister Betty & family; brother Bill & family; cousins and his many friends. Heartfelt thanks & appreciation to all First Responders for their professionalism. Celebrating Bob & Dolores together again! Gonna miss you big time Pops. "May the wind be at your aft beam in the sunshine" Celebration of Life and 55 years in Moodyville/Brentwood to be announced. In lieu of flowers please honour the Miles family with donations to Central Saanich Volunteer Fire Department, 1903 Mt. Newton X Road, Saanichton, BC V8M 2A9. To leave a condolence visit





5 - 831 Devonshire Rd

Victoria , BC V9A 4T5

(778) 440-8500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019

