Robert "Allan" Leach

Obituary

LEACH, Robert "Allan" November 26, 1955 - January 18, 2020 Born in Victoria, BC, to Bob and Yvonne, Al passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Survived by his loving wife Cindy of 43 years, his children Charmaine (Chris), Jillian (Kevin) and Kyle (Shauna); grandchildren Taylor, Silas, Carson, Ryan, Fallon and Madilyn. He is also survived by his parents Bob and Yvonne, brothers Mark (Catharine), Doug, Ray (Tara), by brother-in-laws Pat, Ron (Darlene), by sister-in-laws Bonnie (Glenn), Doreen (Cal), by his Aunty Carol ( Ken) and by many nieces and nephews. Al enjoyed playing hockey, RVing, playing video games and spending time with family and friends. Celebration of life will be held at First Memorial located at 4725 Falaise Drive on January 25, 2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Hospice Society in Al's memory.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
