HUNT, Robert (Bob) McKay Bob passed away peacefully at home in the afternoon on November 23, 2020. Bob was born August 6, 1936 in Toronto. His parents George William Hunt and Anna Curry (McKay) Hunt moved the family to Victoria in the late 1940's. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years Marlene Ellen Hunt and is survived by his sister Dorothy, son Steven (Trish), daughter Susan (Paul), and grandchildren Brendan, Evan, Ashley (Taylor), and Heather (Grant)), Stephanie (pre-deceased) as well as nieces and nephews. Bob was a gifted amateur athlete and played baseball, hockey, golf and racquet sports in his youth. He was a member of Uplands Golf Club for 70 years, winning his first club junior championship in 1951, was a six-time Club Champion, one time Senior Club Champion, winner of the Victoria City Amateur in 1972, and runner up in the Island Open in 1974. In retirement he continued achieving Uplands Club records, including 487 rounds with a score equal to or lower than his age. He was one of BC's finest badminton players in the 1960's and 70's. He won the Victoria City singles championships 13 times and the City doubles championship 15 times with Ed Hedley. His wife Marlene shared his talent in badminton, and they captured the City mixed doubles championship together in 1969. With his teaching pals he took up competitive croquet in the years the World Championship was held in Parksville, BC from 1977-1980 winning three titles. Bob was passionate about his hobbies, which included salmon fishing and fossil hunting. He amassed a huge collection of ammonites and related fossils, which he meticulously chipped by hand to expose the original shells. He eventually co-wrote a scientific paper on ammonites and later donated most of his collection to the Courtney & District Museum. Armed with a degree in Zoology and an M.A. from UVic, Bob had a distinguished 5-decade career as an educator including biology teacher and counsellor at Oak Bay and Lambrick High Schools, and as a supervisor of student teachers at UVic. Bob's passion for teaching, humour and talent with multi-coloured chalk illustrations inspired many students to later enter careers in medical and teaching professions. It was a joy for Bob to run into his students in later years. Bob touched many people and was a unique person. His family thanks his many friends and the kind people at local businesses that he visited daily in the last years of his life, along with Dr. Charlie Lamb and the staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, the Jubilee Hospital Foot Clinic, and the Home Care Nurses of Island Health. Owing to the current restrictions on gathering, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com