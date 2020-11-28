McLAREN, Robert (Bobby) John June 9, 1945 - November 10, 2020 Our good brother, father, uncle, cousin, in-law and friend, Bobby McLaren passed away peacefully at home after a short illness. Bobby was born in Vancouver to Alleen and Bob McLaren. Soon after, the family moved to Naramata, where Bob and Alleen and others established the United Church Christian Leadership Training School, now called The Centre. He grew up in Naramata with older sister Betty, brothers Eddie and Kenny and many good friends. He attended Penticton High School, played for the Golden Hawks and began a life-long love of sports and fitness. When Bob and Alleen left Naramata in 1964, Bobby spent a year in Ft. St. John building air strips for the oil and gas industry. He returned to Vancouver when his younger brother Eddie was killed in an industrial accident. Devastated, Bobby again turned to sport, playing for the Vancouver Jr. A hockey club. The games were rough. Having phoned his mom too many times from New Westminster Royal Columbian Hospital, he opted to play hockey with his Japanese Canadian friends on the Nisei Hockey Club. At the same time, he began to referee minor hockey and soon was refereeing in the Jr. A and Western Hockey League. He caught the eye of NHL scouts, NHL referee Lloyd Gilmour and signed his first contract as a linesman with the NHL in 1968. He spent one year in the Central Hockey League living in Dallas, Oklahoma and Kansas City, Missouri. He was a linesman in the NHL, based in Toronto until 1974. Bobby moved back to Kansas City, married his first wife Helen, and seriously took up the game of tennis. In the early 1980's he moved to San Diego, became an electrician and met his second wife, Deborah Miles. They had two boys, Robert (Robby) and Roland, who were the joy of his life. In 2004, Bobby moved to Victoria to live with his mother, brother Kenn and sister-in-law Chris McLaren. He retired to care for Alleen, and again took up refereeing. Always an athlete, he was an inspiration for all to stay in shape. After building two paddle boards with Kenn, his last athletic endeavor was to paddle regularly in Cadboro Bay, Victoria. Bobby was predeceased by his brother Edwin McLaren, brother-in-law Allan Richards and his parents Alleen and Bob. He leaves to mourn, his two sons Robby and Roland of San Diego California, sister Betty Richards of Kelowna, Kenn (Chris) of Victoria, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Lisa Veres and assistant Reena for their kind and exceptional care over the years. A family celebration of life will be held later. Condolences may be sent to First Memorial. www.firstmemorialvictoria.com/