BLADES, Robert Michael May 17, 1950 - June 20, 2020 On Saturday June 20, 2020, Robert Michael Blades, loving husband, father, brother and uncle passed away at the age of 70. Mike was born in Halifax, NS to Lionel and Lillian (Garrison) Blades. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from UVic in 1976 and later achieved a Chartered Accountant Designation in 1983. He fulfilled his aspiration to have his own practice until retirement in 2010. He married the love of his life, Vicky (Zellenskey) on May 8, 1976. They raised two sons, Max and Duncan. Mike was an amazing athlete, whether it be baseball, gymnastics, football, rugby or squash, he excelled. A great card player and a Life Master of Bridge at the age of 26. He loved the Yankees, the Seahawks and a good hot dog. Mike was predeceased by his father Lionel in 1955 and his mother Lillian in 2005. He is survived by his wife Vicky, sons Max (Alexandra), Duncan (Alexis), his brother Jim (Gayle), his sister Susan Woodburn, mother-in-law Irene Dumka, sister-in law Tina Burrows (Walt), nieces and nephews. The long, hard journey is over. Rest in Peace our dear Mikey, we will love you always! A private celebration of Mike's life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, c/o Alzheimer Society of BC https://www.alzheimerbc.org/ Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
