TAYLOR, Robert Michael (Mike) Mike passed away very peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Qualicum. He chose to leave us all with the help of the M.A.I.D. Program with his loving family by his side. Mike is survived by his beloved wife Charlotte; son Duane (Traci), grandchildren Vance & Marlow; daughter Joy, grandsons Luke & Wyatt; and many extended family and dear friends. Mike spent the last 40 years of his life living on Lasqueti Island, "puttering"in his shop, cheering on his grandkids at their sporting events, cruising the coast with Charlotte and many boating friends. He said "I've built all the things I wanted to build, traveled to all the places I wanted to see and it's about quality of life not quantity". There will be a casual gathering to remember Mike on Sunday, April 14th in Qualicum at the Qualicum Beach Memorial Golf Course, 469 Memorial Avenue, from 1:00-4:00 pm. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019

