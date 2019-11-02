Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Moir Gartshore. View Sign Obituary

GARTSHORE, Cpt. Robert Moir (Bob) Born November 9, 1931 in Calgary, Alberta; died peacefully at his home in Oak Bay, British Columbia on October 28, 2019. Bob is survived by his children Ian (Julia Roberts), Brian (Heather), David, Brenda, and Jennifer Porayko (Lorne). Bob was Grandpa to Meghan, (Chien Wei), James (Ashley Paulson), Matthew, Holly, Leif Glassel (Jennifer Ricketts), and Great-Grandpa to Lilliana, Hunter, Carter, Oliver, Chase, Bentley, Tynan and Tayven. He is survived by his sister-in-law Anne Gartshore. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years Joy, and younger brother Dr. Ian S. Gartshore. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Captain Gartshore touched many lives through his 44-year career in aviation, which spanned 21,000 flight hours, and six continents, with the Royal Canadian Air Force, and three commercial airlines. The majority of Bob's career was spent as a B-747 Captain with Wardair. His recently published autobiography, A Life of Flight, tells his story. Bob was a well loved long-time member, and respected Elder and Bible study leader at Trinity Presbyterian Church. He was a man of immense faith, and it brought him great comfort through all the stages of his life. Bob filled his retirement with many pursuits that a lifetime of shift work had disallowed. He and 'his Joy' enjoyed wintering in Palm Springs in their RV. Bob deeply loved and respected the ocean, choosing to settle, for the majority of his life, in homes overlooking Haro Strait. He was a proud sailor, heading north from Victoria each summer to enjoy the warm waters of Desolation Sound. As a member of the Victoria Power Squadron - and a notably patient teacher - Bob enjoyed sharing his vast love and knowledge of boating and the sea with others. Bob greatly enjoyed the companionship of his friend Nancy Grant during the last few years of his life. Bob will be fondly remembered as a man who exuded love. Ever grateful, he expressed his deep appreciation for the wonderful care he received in his last months. Our sincere thanks to Comfort Keepers, the Palliative Response Team from Victoria Hospice, staff from the Oak Bay Gordon Head Health Unit, , and Dr. Geoff Luckhurst. If desired, and in lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Mission Aviation Fellowship of Canada, or Victoria Hospice. A memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be held on Saturday November 23rd at 2:00pm, Knox Presbyterian Church, 2964 Richmond Road, Victoria; reception to follow.





GARTSHORE, Cpt. Robert Moir (Bob) Born November 9, 1931 in Calgary, Alberta; died peacefully at his home in Oak Bay, British Columbia on October 28, 2019. Bob is survived by his children Ian (Julia Roberts), Brian (Heather), David, Brenda, and Jennifer Porayko (Lorne). Bob was Grandpa to Meghan, (Chien Wei), James (Ashley Paulson), Matthew, Holly, Leif Glassel (Jennifer Ricketts), and Great-Grandpa to Lilliana, Hunter, Carter, Oliver, Chase, Bentley, Tynan and Tayven. He is survived by his sister-in-law Anne Gartshore. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years Joy, and younger brother Dr. Ian S. Gartshore. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Captain Gartshore touched many lives through his 44-year career in aviation, which spanned 21,000 flight hours, and six continents, with the Royal Canadian Air Force, and three commercial airlines. The majority of Bob's career was spent as a B-747 Captain with Wardair. His recently published autobiography, A Life of Flight, tells his story. Bob was a well loved long-time member, and respected Elder and Bible study leader at Trinity Presbyterian Church. He was a man of immense faith, and it brought him great comfort through all the stages of his life. Bob filled his retirement with many pursuits that a lifetime of shift work had disallowed. He and 'his Joy' enjoyed wintering in Palm Springs in their RV. Bob deeply loved and respected the ocean, choosing to settle, for the majority of his life, in homes overlooking Haro Strait. He was a proud sailor, heading north from Victoria each summer to enjoy the warm waters of Desolation Sound. As a member of the Victoria Power Squadron - and a notably patient teacher - Bob enjoyed sharing his vast love and knowledge of boating and the sea with others. Bob greatly enjoyed the companionship of his friend Nancy Grant during the last few years of his life. Bob will be fondly remembered as a man who exuded love. Ever grateful, he expressed his deep appreciation for the wonderful care he received in his last months. Our sincere thanks to Comfort Keepers, the Palliative Response Team from Victoria Hospice, staff from the Oak Bay Gordon Head Health Unit, , and Dr. Geoff Luckhurst. If desired, and in lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Mission Aviation Fellowship of Canada, or Victoria Hospice. A memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be held on Saturday November 23rd at 2:00pm, Knox Presbyterian Church, 2964 Richmond Road, Victoria; reception to follow. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close