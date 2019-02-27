Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Monty Love. View Sign

LOVE, Robert Monty October 28, 1930 to February 21, 2019 It is with sadness and an appreciation for a life lived to the fullest, that we announce the peaceful passing of Robert Monty Love on February 21, 2019, with his wife and family by his side. Monty was born in October 28th, 1930, and was predeceased by his parents, Robert Alexander Love and Phyllis Mary Earthy of whom he was an only child. Monty was lucky enough to have two great loves in his life. He was predeceased by his first wife, Shirley and is survived by his loving wife and lifelong friend, Vivian. Monty also leaves behind a family that will cherish all their memories of him. His family includes his children: Teresa (Carla), Sharron, Gary, Colleen (Rob), Danielle (Roland), and Ken (Stacey). Monty's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the great joys of his life. They all made him so very proud and made his heart so full. Keeping his memory alive are grandchildren, Michelle (Shawn), Taylor, Alex, Jaz and Nathen and great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Korbin, Landen, Victoria, and Oliver. Monty spent his childhood on Vancouver Island and had fond memories of his time at Brentwood College and St. Michael's University School. A defining moment in Monty's life was when he left home and spent time living/working aboard one of the CPR boats, which would develop into his future career and lifelong interest in ships. He enjoyed working for B.C. Coast Steamships and the Canadian Navy Auxiliary. Monty had many hobbies and interests, but one that he was very proud of was being a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage employees, which gave him the opportunity to do the lighting for local dance recitals, Skate Canada, and rock concerts. After his retirement in 1990, Monty had the opportunity to devote time to his interests and to travel. Monty was a proud member of BC Coasters, and a devoted supporter of Dance Victoria. Monty loved to take photos and collect memorabilia from the places he had been. England, Cuba, Greece, Russia, and his "annual" trip to New York City were highlights for him. His family was important to him and he loved a good get together to talk about old times and to create new memories. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at the Jubilee 5th Floor South for the wonderful care and compassion they provided, with special thanks to family physician, Dr. Bindra. A celebration of Monty's life with a tea to follow will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at Cadboro Bay United Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Monty's memory to Dance Victoria, The Victoria Academy of Ballet, The B.C. Cancer Agency, and the B.C. Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences will be offered to the family at







