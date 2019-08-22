MOSS-LLOYD, Robert June 18, 1959 - August 22, 1977 In loving memory of our Son & Brother If we could visit heaven, even for a day, Maybe for a moment, the pain would go away. We'd put our arms around you, and whisper words so true, that living life without you is the hardest thing to do. No matter how we spend our days, no matter what we do, no morning dawns or evening falls, when we don't think of you. Till we meet again Dad, Mom, Sisters & their families





