Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services - Nanaimo 1720 Bowen Road Nanaimo , BC V9S1G9 (250)-754-8333 Obituary

BURKE, Robert Norman September 3, 1932 - 0ctober 19, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Bob Burke announce his sudden passing on October 19, 2019 in Nanaimo, BC at the age of 87. Bob was born and raised in Grand Falls, NL. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Gertrude, and his seven brothers and one sister. He is survived by his brother Mike (Joyce), and sister-in-law, Anne. Bob left Newfoundland in 1951 after joining the Canadian Army (RCE) and served in Germany, Korea, and across Canada. After a 25-year career with the military, he settled in Nanaimo, BC with his family. It was his military career that brought him to Victoria, BC where he met his best friend and love of his life Pat (Cooper). Their commitment to each other would span over 61 years. Bob was the proud father of two sons, Rob and Scott, and daughter Dawn (Barry). He delighted in his grandchildren Janelle, Tyler (Aly), Dylan (Amy), Adam (Jillene), Kevin (Sarah), Erika (Brad) and Colin and great-grandchildren Logan, Noah, Isla, Julian and Kaeden. He also enjoyed his time with his many nephews and nieces. He also was very grateful for his second family "The Coopers" Frank and Steph, Marg (Jack) and Wendy (John). He enjoyed a second career working for the City of Nanaimo and finally fully retired in 1992. Besides spending time with family at Horne Lake, he also enjoyed golfing, curling, playing cards with friends and the occasional trip to the Casino. Due to his caring and generous nature Bob made friends easily. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. A special thank you to Dr. Pereira, Dr. King and VIHA Care Aides for your exceptional care. There will be a Celebration of Bob's life at First Memorial Funeral Services 1720 Bowen Rd., Nanaimo, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or charity of your choice in Bob's memory would be greatly appreciated.







