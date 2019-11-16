McPHERSON, Robert (Bob) R. July 16, 1928 - November 8, 2019 Bob passed peacefully after a battle with cancer. Bob was predeceased by parents Elizabeth and Richard McPherson and first wife Audrey. Bob joined the Navy in 1946 where he was nicknamed McPoo; he was Honorably Discharged in 1966. Bob then became a Federal Correction Officer from 1966 -1985 when he retired. Bob will be sadly missed by wife Grace, daughter Heather, sons Robert and Jamie, stepdaughter Lorene, step sons Gordon and Brett, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob's final thought to all is: "There is a time to arrive and a time to leave, now my time to leave has arrived." There will be no service at his request. Flowers are declined with donations to Victoria Hospice or Cancer Clinic in his honor.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019