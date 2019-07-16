Robert (Bob) Scott passed away on 23 April 2019 in Victoria at the age of 67. Bob was born in Victoria in 1951. He was predeceased by his parents, Gerald Scott and Margaret Scott (Moir), and is survived by his daughters, Leah (Robert) and Meghan (Joel), granddaughter Grace, sister Barbara (Lester) and brother Donald (Tammy). Bob loved the ocean and riding his motorcycle, and he took great pride in his career with the Calgary Police. A memorial is planned at the Breakwater in Victoria at 10am on July 29 2019. Contact [email protected] for more info. Memorial donations may be made to the Calgary Police Foundation.
Published in The Times Colonist on July 16, 2019