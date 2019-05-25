Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Scott Jack. View Sign Obituary

JACK, Robert Scott December 17, 1958 to May 13, 2019 Rob passed away at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind his loving wife Suzi, of 34 years, and his children Dr. Alexandria Stene (Tyler) and Dylan Jack. He was a devoted husband and father and was so proud of his children. He is predeceased by his mother Jean and father David, and is also survived by his brother David and sister Kim and family. Rob was a Lineman with BC Hydro for 30 years, and travelled throughout the province with work, until finally settling in Campbell River 19 years ago with his family. He loved all outdoor sports including fishing, hunting, scuba diving, kiteboarding, had a passion for his motorcycles and did many adventure tours with Suzi. The most recent and memorable trip was touring through the Baja for 5 weeks in November on their dual sport bikes. Rob also loved being on the water spending time on his boat prawning and fishing. Rob lived life to the fullest, had no regrets, and will be remembered by his family and his many friends for his passion, strength, loyalty, and strong work ethic. Rob's favourite line on the boat "We aren't here to have fun, we are here to fish." This isn't good-bye, we know you are building a new camp for us when it is our time to see you again. Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, June 1st at 3PM at Oyster Bay Resort in Campbell River.





