SHUMAY, Robert (Bob) 19 July 1935 - 24 August 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Bob who died peacefully. He will be greatly missed by his long time companion "his Suzie " and his brother Reg, his children Michael, Michele and Maegen, Sue Bregg's family: Quentin, Dallas and Paul. Bob also leaves behind his many grandchildren who always brought a smile to his face. Bob led a varied and fulfilling life having a successful banking career in Calgary followed by property development in B.C. and Las Vegas. A kind and loving man, the most important thing to Bob was his family who will forever miss his great bear hugs and warm smile. A true gentleman of the old school , our Bobby will be greatly missed. Thank you to the nurses at The Pavillion in New Denver for their kind and compassionate care in his final days. A celebration of life will be held in the Okanagan Salon at the Prestige Hotel, Vernon on 26 October, 2019, from 12noon to 3pm.





