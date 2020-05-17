Steve Wynne, born in Belfast, Northern Ireland passed away peacefully at home after a long, valiant battle with cancer. Survived by his loving wife June, of 58 years, his three children: Michael, Alison and Andrea; his brother Frank, and five adoring grandchildren. He served as faculty at Brentwood College School from 1973-2000. He lived an exemplary life of faith, full of cherished friendships, travel, golf and family. He was a teacher, mentor, counselor, coach and golf buddy.The impact he had on lives will be his legacy. His wit and warmth filled up a room and he always had time for those he met along his way. Right to the end he appreciated the amazing life he had, with no regrets, always surrounded by loved ones. A life well lived. John 3:16



We encourage you to support Canadian Blood Services and BC Cancer Foundation in his memory.



A celebration of life will take place later in the year due to current pandemic.



