Robert died peacefully at home on April 14th, after a short fight with brain cancer; family were by his side. Predeceased by his beloved wife Anne, he is survived by children Julian (Gilly), Rowland (Garth) and Rachel (Grant) and grandchildren Glyn, Colin, Matthew, and Katie. Born and raised in Gedling, UK, he attended Nottingham High School. He wanted to be a navigator in the RAF but failed the service medical due to deafness in one ear having contracted scarlet fever as a child. He joined Gleeds Consultancy in the early 1950's and learned Quantity Surveying eventually becoming a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors. His real passion was motorsports, often away rallying cars in rural England and ultimately competing in the 1974 RAC Rally with Glyn Hubbard. The family emigrated to Montreal in 1975 where Robert worked for Construction Data Services publishing Yardsticks for Costing, a construction pricing guide, and in 1983 the family moved to Vancouver where he was appointed Director of Budget Management for Expo86. After Expo86 Robert and Anne lived in Burlington, ON until 2002 when they retired to Victoria. Robert was a stalwart of the local car club scene in Victoria, becoming chairman of the Old English Car Club and establishing the annual Restoration Fair at Heritage Acres as the season opening event for English cars. He loved to drive, keeping a stable of old cars running to the end.



He will be sorely missed by his whole family and his many friends, especially those in the numerous car clubs he belonged to. He was well known for his engaging and gregarious charm, his enthusiasm for cars and his colourful socks.



A memorial service to celebrate his life will be arranged later in the year. If desired, donations to the BC Cancer Agency and Victoria Hospice in lieu of flowers are preferred.



