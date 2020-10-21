With sad hearts we announce the death of our father Rob Vanderham.



Robert Theodoor Marie van der Ham was born in The Hague, Holland on October 25, 1927, the youngest of six children born to Aloysius Petrus van der Ham and Adele Francoise Hofstee.



Dreaming of farming, Rob travelled to Canada in 1948 and studied Agriculture at the University of Guelph. He married Mariette Suttle in 1953 and honeymooned in Europe until the tragic death of Mariette’s only sibling Jack Suttle. Rob’s solid love and care helped her through that devastating loss.



Their first child was born in 1954, and by 1964 they had seven children. They remembered these years with their young family as some of the happiest of their lives.



After 10 years at Mobil Oil, Rob struck out on his own and founded Vanderham Oil Properties, then went on to form Peyto Oils Ltd with geologist Bill Wolodarsky. Rob became well known in the oil business in Calgary for his integrity and dynamism.



When Peyto was bought out, Rob started Highridge Exploration, and also ran a cow-calf operation for a number of years.



He moved with Mariette to Victoria in 1994, staying active in a walking group, bridge club, gardening club, and in volunteering as a driver helping the elderly. His many philanthropic activities included supporting Foundation House, a treatment centre for alcoholic men; drilling water wells and building a health centre in Gambia; supporting a Catholic school and health centre in Peru; and donating to several other charitable organizations including Victoria Hospice, where he ended his own earthly journey.



Rob stayed chipper in the face of adversity, had a great sense of humour, loved to read the newspaper, was humble, hardworking and a devoted husband and father.



Rob is survived and deeply missed by his children Celeste, Paul (Mary Anne), Margot (Michael), Kristine, Mark (Cathy), Maria, and Gina, and by his numerous grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.



After his funeral on Friday October 23rd at St. James Catholic Church in Okotoks, Alberta, Rob will be laid to rest beside Mariette in the Okotoks cemetery. Regrettably by invitation only due to COVID



May you rest in peace, Dad. Thank you for all your love and care. We will love you and keep you in our hearts forever.



