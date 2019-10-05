Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert (Giles) Thorp. View Sign Obituary

THORP, Robert (Giles) With sorrow we announce the passing of Robert (Giles) Thorp on October 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Giles is survived by his wife of 20 years, Woynshet (Winnie) Kebede, his son Avery, step-daughter Golda and his younger brother Justin. Giles attended St. Michael's University School and the University of California Davis, going onto a successful pharmaceutical career before retiring in Victoria. Giles was an adventurous spirit, spending weekends kiteboarding at Nitnat Lake and driving his beloved VW Westfalia 'Moby' to the Baja. He was an active member of the Union Club of Victoria and a certified sommelier. As love would have it, Giles and Winnie met at a Whisky tasting event, and together they enjoyed sharing their love of food and wine with close friends and family. As family have said: 'when Giles was made they broke the mould'. Giles and Winnie were active members in her Ethiopian community, with Giles enjoying dancing, celebrating, and sharing with family and friends. Winnie says thank you for the goursha Giles! A man of great integrity and intelligence, he will be sorely missed. Funeral service will be offered on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at 3:30 pm at St. Barnabas Church, 1525 Begbie Street, Victoria with a reception to follow - all welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the BC Cancer Foundation.





