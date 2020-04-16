Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Vincent Walker FAIR. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

Robert (Bob) Fair passed away peacefully in his sleep on 9 April, 2020 after a brief illness. Son of William Walker and Josephine Fair (née Glionna), Bob was raised in Scarborough, ON. He is survived, mourned, and celebrated by his loving wife and life partner Sylvia D. Fair (née Shapiro), sons Robert W. (Barbie), Michael F. (Nanci), and David H. (Susan) Fair, daughter Mary K. (Dennis) Des Chene, step-sons Jordan B. (Meg), Peter R. (Terrie), and Jeremy M. (Sheila) Grant, and grandchildren Hilary, Stephanie, Nicole, and Patrick Fair, Gabriel, Alicia, Ellie, and Isaac Grant. Bob is also survived in the great circle of life by his first great-grandchild, Julian Fair Wang.



Bob was well known in the Victoria business and golfing communities. After his long career as a Coca Cola bottler and small business consultant in Ontario, Bob and Sylvia relocated to Victoria in 1982. He soon founded Tiger Golf which became the Canadian distributor for Callaway Golf.



In its heyday Tiger Golf provided a livelihood to over 40 people. With typical humility, Bob said he'd been at the right place at the right time. Those involved saw him take the risks necessary to grasp opportunities, and with great skill turn them into success. A fulfilling work life for his employees came before maximization of profit. He was a serious student of business psychology and ethical management who skillfully applied his insights to daily business. Taking night courses, he earned a B.A. from Wilfrid Laurier University in 1976. He later earned an MSc. in Management from the California American University.



In 1947, at age 17, Bob played in his first Canadian Open, held at his home course, the Scarboro Golf Club. He was Ontario Junior champion that same year. Bob made an impressive showing in the 1949 US Amateur Tournament. He earned three more berths into the Canadian Open in 1949, 1950 and 1959. An avid golfer and dedicated student of the game all his life, at his peak Bob played at scratch. He was a 35-year member of the Victoria Golf Club.



Bob's integrity and kindness made him a role model for many; never a push-over, yet non-judgmental and optimistic. "Uncle Bob" as he was fondly known, had a wonderful sense of humour and zest for life. Famous for his impromptu party hats, he knew just when to bring levity to a situation, and was always ready with a choice remark. But he was first and foremost a serious thinker and constant reader, intrigued by cosmology, the nature of life, human potential and human folly. "What causes that?" was his perennial question. He became wise in pursuit of answers, and many whose lives he touched became wiser too. His advocacy of education, formal and informal, will enrich the lives of his family for generations. He was also a painter, and a lover of nature and all creatures great and small.



The family thank the staff at Sunrise of Victoria. We are also deeply grateful to Coral Gomez for her friendship and caregiving. Bob was a true friend of dogs, particularly strays. In remembrance, please consider fostering, adopting, or donating to a no-kill shelter. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date in Victoria. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

Robert (Bob) Fair passed away peacefully in his sleep on 9 April, 2020 after a brief illness. Son of William Walker and Josephine Fair (née Glionna), Bob was raised in Scarborough, ON. He is survived, mourned, and celebrated by his loving wife and life partner Sylvia D. Fair (née Shapiro), sons Robert W. (Barbie), Michael F. (Nanci), and David H. (Susan) Fair, daughter Mary K. (Dennis) Des Chene, step-sons Jordan B. (Meg), Peter R. (Terrie), and Jeremy M. (Sheila) Grant, and grandchildren Hilary, Stephanie, Nicole, and Patrick Fair, Gabriel, Alicia, Ellie, and Isaac Grant. Bob is also survived in the great circle of life by his first great-grandchild, Julian Fair Wang.Bob was well known in the Victoria business and golfing communities. After his long career as a Coca Cola bottler and small business consultant in Ontario, Bob and Sylvia relocated to Victoria in 1982. He soon founded Tiger Golf which became the Canadian distributor for Callaway Golf.In its heyday Tiger Golf provided a livelihood to over 40 people. With typical humility, Bob said he'd been at the right place at the right time. Those involved saw him take the risks necessary to grasp opportunities, and with great skill turn them into success. A fulfilling work life for his employees came before maximization of profit. He was a serious student of business psychology and ethical management who skillfully applied his insights to daily business. Taking night courses, he earned a B.A. from Wilfrid Laurier University in 1976. He later earned an MSc. in Management from the California American University.In 1947, at age 17, Bob played in his first Canadian Open, held at his home course, the Scarboro Golf Club. He was Ontario Junior champion that same year. Bob made an impressive showing in the 1949 US Amateur Tournament. He earned three more berths into the Canadian Open in 1949, 1950 and 1959. An avid golfer and dedicated student of the game all his life, at his peak Bob played at scratch. He was a 35-year member of the Victoria Golf Club.Bob's integrity and kindness made him a role model for many; never a push-over, yet non-judgmental and optimistic. "Uncle Bob" as he was fondly known, had a wonderful sense of humour and zest for life. Famous for his impromptu party hats, he knew just when to bring levity to a situation, and was always ready with a choice remark. But he was first and foremost a serious thinker and constant reader, intrigued by cosmology, the nature of life, human potential and human folly. "What causes that?" was his perennial question. He became wise in pursuit of answers, and many whose lives he touched became wiser too. His advocacy of education, formal and informal, will enrich the lives of his family for generations. He was also a painter, and a lover of nature and all creatures great and small.The family thank the staff at Sunrise of Victoria. We are also deeply grateful to Coral Gomez for her friendship and caregiving. Bob was a true friend of dogs, particularly strays. In remembrance, please consider fostering, adopting, or donating to a no-kill shelter. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date in Victoria. Condolences may be offered to the family at: Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close