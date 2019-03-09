Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. Hackwell. View Sign

Robert William Hackwell passed away at VGH on February 26, 20l9 surrounded by his family at the age of 82. Robert was a devoted husband of 60 years to his wife Marlene. He was truly adored by his daughter Sandra Kelly (Stirling); his son Mark (Lisa); and son Shawn. He was the very best Grandfather to Ryan (Julie), Nolan (Carmen), Reece (Shalan), Lucas, Matthew, Kelsey and Great-Grandfather to Sara, Justin, Harlow, and Tobias. Close to his heart are extended family Melanie (Richard) and Carly. His family was his absolute pride and joy. Robert was a role model and respected friend to many.



Love and Respect



Family and Friends



No service by request

Robert William Hackwell passed away at VGH on February 26, 20l9 surrounded by his family at the age of 82. Robert was a devoted husband of 60 years to his wife Marlene. He was truly adored by his daughter Sandra Kelly (Stirling); his son Mark (Lisa); and son Shawn. He was the very best Grandfather to Ryan (Julie), Nolan (Carmen), Reece (Shalan), Lucas, Matthew, Kelsey and Great-Grandfather to Sara, Justin, Harlow, and Tobias. Close to his heart are extended family Melanie (Richard) and Carly. His family was his absolute pride and joy. Robert was a role model and respected friend to many.Love and RespectFamily and FriendsNo service by request Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close